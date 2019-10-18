Natty Light is Paying $10,000 For Your 'Real Life' Scary Costume

For the entire month of October, ghosts, goblins and ghouls are king when it comes to terrifying and scary things; but do you want to know what's even scarier than that? Real life.

Things like your job, school loans, credit card debt, living on the streets and even getting married can be really scary for some people. But the good news is, you can now cash in on those fears.

According to Natural Light, they're giving you a big incentive to get really creative this Halloween by offering $10,000 for the best 'real life nightmare' costume; meaning- you dress up as your everyday-fear.

For example, you could be "shackled by student loan debt;" just put on a prisoner costume and hold a ball and chain that says "student debt."

Natty Light even provided some examples, but if you have a knack for creative costumes, are 21 or over, and could use an extra ten grand, then you should snap a photo and share it on social media using the following hashtags: "#NattyScaries" and "#Contest." The preferred methon is Twitter or Instagram.