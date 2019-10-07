There's a New Bar That's Charging for Drinks by the Hour

The future of drinking has arrived.

According to CBS 4, a new bar just opened in Saint Louis with a very unique concept; instead of charging bar patrons by the drink, they're charging by the hour.

Open Concept allows its guests to sign in by cell phone and select an hourly rate; it will cost you $10 an hour for premium drinks and $20 for top shelf and, get this, you can stay as long as you like.

I know what you're thinking. How is this even safe? The bartenders have an app that keeps tabs on patrons’ intake and the system scans a driver's license for height and weight to develop a number of drinks an hour to keep the patron within legal limits.

And it sounds like you get your money's worth too. People who have already stopped in for the soft opening say,

"I went to the soft opening and you definitely get your money’s worth in that hour or purchase additional time if needed.. Great customer service and venue!"

"Been there a few times each time bought two hours and had to buy extended time!-- you get ur money’s worth!"