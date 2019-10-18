Study Confirms Thinking Too Much Could Cause You to Die Sooner

Has anyone ever told you that you think too much? Or are you like me, and you're like, news flash, I already knew that, Karen.

Overthinking is one of my worst qualities and according to a new study, I'm basically thinking myself to death; and so are you my fellow overthinkers.

Fox 32 reported on the study that says people with signs of high mental activity didn't live as long as those who limited theirs; so congratulations to those of you who never think about anything- you're going to live forever.

If you're interested in extending your life, experts say the best way to do that is to try and meditate...which for some of us, just gives us anxiety; so good luck with that.