Pineapple Mountain Dew is Exclusively Coming to Dollar General Stores This Week
Is it just me, or is Mountain Dew kind of like Oreo cookies? They release all of these really cool new flavors, only for it to pretty much taste like the original thing or like total trash.
That might not be the case for Mountain Dew's newest flavor, Maui Burst. According to ComicBook.com, the pineapple flavored pop will only be available in 16 ounce cans at Dollar General stores and people are going crazy over it.
Pineapple paradise. #MauiBurst #MountainDew #MountainDewMauiBurst pic.twitter.com/8GP7C72rPy— Pepsiman (@MatthewJames222) October 4, 2019
Now I call myself a connoisseur of all things Dew, and I just picked up a can of #MauiBurst, and I have to say, @MountainDew you have the #CaptainsApproval pic.twitter.com/XIqImLDCiN— Hunter Belfield (@CaptainBacon61) October 6, 2019
Go to @dollargeneral and get some of this in your life #mountaindew #mauiburst pic.twitter.com/E6xIQzTkEk— Indiana_ Anthony (@IndianaAnthony1) October 13, 2019
If you hit up a D-Gen and find Maui Blast before I do, let me know what you think.