Pineapple Mountain Dew is Exclusively Coming to Dollar General Stores This Week

October 14, 2019
Is it just me, or is Mountain Dew kind of like Oreo cookies? They release all of these really cool new flavors, only for it to pretty much taste like the original thing or like total trash. 

That might not be the case for Mountain Dew's newest flavor, Maui Burst. According to ComicBook.com, the pineapple flavored pop will only be available in 16 ounce cans at Dollar General stores and people are going crazy over it. 

If you hit up a D-Gen and find Maui Blast before I do, let me know what you think. 

