Cheesus Crust, Pizza Candy Canes Are Coming This Holiday Season

If you thought it was too soon to mention and bring back pumpkin spice in August, then you're really going to love to hate this news- we're three days into September and there's already talk of new candy cane flavors that are coming forus the holiday season.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Archie McPhee’s, a store known for its gag gifts, funny gifts and toys, is introducing a flavor that's perfect for elephant gifts, pranks and pizza freaks- it's of course, pizza.

Archie McPhee's says they taste "like a little slice of Italian-spiced heaven" and they're allegedly cooked in a "candy-fired oven by Sicilian elves." So, they're cheese flavored?

If you'd like to buy a box, you can get them online for just $6; basically a dollar each, and you can place your order here. You can find other bizarre flavors there too.