Portillo's is Now Catering Weddings and Doing Engagement Photo Shoots

Getting married soon?

How about saying "I do" with hot italian beef sandwiches, Chicago style hot dogs, chocolate cake (don't forget about the shakes) and, wait for it...a cheese fountain?

According to WGN, you can have it all when Portillo's caters your big day; or even your engagement photo shoot.

But a cheese fountain, really? That's a cheesy idea.

Is it really, though? Hear me out on this one. Even if you're planning on having a traditional plate style dinner with chicken, beef or fish; you can serve Portillo's for the second meal of the night; you know, for like a booze sponge after all that drinking and dancing.

The "Love at First Bite" catering option will be available to ship anywhere in the U.S. Food for 50 is includes with hot dogs, Italian beefs, condiments and a Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake for just $399.

Or you can opt for the "Newlywed Spread" which comes with the cheese fountain, fries, onion rings, italian beefs and hot dogs.

Invite me and I'm officially RSVP'ing "yes" and I'll even mark that I'm bringing the plus one...only I won't bring him; I'll just eat his food.