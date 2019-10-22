According to Yelp, Revival in Minneapolis Has the Best Mac and Cheese in Minnesota

Comfort food and carb loading season has arrived and I can't think of a better way to get my body winter ready than with a bowl of baked mac and cheese. Yes, baked. Not that Kraft or Velveeta stuff; I'm talking about thick eblow macaroni noodles, at least three kinds of cheese that fills the inside of the noodles and gushes in your mouth with every bite; and some parmesan bread crumbs crushed and sprinkled on top. MMMMMMMMM.

I'm not a cook, so I can't make it myself, so it looks like I'm going out to eat; and according to Buzzfeed, Yelp says that the best place for mac and cheese in the entire state of Minnesota is Revival in Minneapolis.

The online directory and review site has figured out where the top spots for melty cheese over noodles are in each state using an algorithm that ranks reviews from their site.

Yelp reviewer, Hima, says, ""After having lived in the Twin Cities for a year and half, and trying multiple different restaurants, nothing comes close to Revival. Best mac and cheese in town. Try the sweet potato habanero sauce, (found in bottles on the table). Mix the sauce in the mac and cheese, you're welcome."

It's kind of hard to argue with the evidence above; but we'll have to try it for ourselves.

Where is your favorite place to get mac and cheese?