Say 'ADIOS' to Summer With Applebee's $1 'ADIOS' Cocktail

Summer may be coming to an end and while many of you are ready to say "so long" to the season that sizzled, it's still going to taste like it at Applebee's.

You know how they do, it's a new month, which means they have a new $1 cocktail on the drink menu; and according to Elite Daily, it's called the "ADIOS" drink- a blend of vodka, rum, tequila, and gin, mixed with the sweet flavors of blue curaçao, sweet and sour, and splash of Sierra Mist to add some bubbles.

It's served in an 10 ounce mug and looks almost too pretty to drink.

Say adios to summer with the #DOLLARAdios. Also known as the Blue Long Island Iced Tea, it has vodka, rum, tequila, gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour, and Sierra Mist. #NeighborhoodDrink pic.twitter.com/TdqtiLmajt — Applebee's (@Applebees) September 1, 2019

Before you gather your besties and call the Uber, you might want to call your local Applebee's before belling up to the bar; apparently participation and availability vary.