Should Minnesota Schools Be Closed the Day After Halloween?

Remember when you found out that there was a petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday of the month?

And then, you found out that someone wanted to take it a step further and create a "National Trick-Or-Treat Day?"

Now, there's this- according to Fox 8, kids, and probably teachers too, are petitioning to have November 1st off from school.

Over a million kids from across the country are saying that it's just too hard to focus on their studies when they're all hyped up on sugar and they'd much rather spend the day at home...eating even more sugar.

One petitioner says, "Everyone is so exhausted the day after Halloween that it makes it hard to focus. We're expected to get up at 6:30, go to 7 hours of school, finish 3 hours of homework, get good grades, participate in sports, and have a social life; all while getting the recommended 9 hours of sleep. This is impossible for anyone! For teens, Halloween is one of the best nights of the year. It allows us to freely express ourselves in costumes and have fun with our friends. We won't be able to have fun with our friends if we go home at 8 in order to get to bed on time. For these reasons, I strongly urge you to cancel school on November 1st."

You won't get an argument from teachers, either. The only thing scarier than ghosts and ghouls on Halloween is when they come to class the next day with a sugar hangover.

Sound off parents and teachers. Do you think classes should be canceled the day after Halloween?