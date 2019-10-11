Smithfield Bacon is Giving Nascar Fans a Chance to Win One Million Slices of Bacon

October 11, 2019
Nascar fans and bacon lovers, this has to be the best contest of all time.  Smithfield Bacon is offering up a chance to get in on a one-million slice giveaway.

If Aric Almirola, who drives the number 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, places first at Talladega Superspeedway next month, 10 lucky grand prize winners will receive 100,000 slices of Smithfield bacon. That’s 6,250 packages per person. 

Not a Nascar fan? Doesn't matter, you should enter anyway, and you can do it at www.racinforbacongiveaway.com; you only have until Sunday, October 13th, to enter. 

