Smithfield Bacon is Giving Nascar Fans a Chance to Win One Million Slices of Bacon

Nascar fans and bacon lovers, this has to be the best contest of all time. Smithfield Bacon is offering up a chance to get in on a one-million slice giveaway.

If Aric Almirola, who drives the number 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, places first at Talladega Superspeedway next month, 10 lucky grand prize winners will receive 100,000 slices of Smithfield bacon. That’s 6,250 packages per person.

Not a Nascar fan? Doesn't matter, you should enter anyway, and you can do it at www.racinforbacongiveaway.com; you only have until Sunday, October 13th, to enter.