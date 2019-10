Once the temperature dips down to 65 and you see the very first red-orange leave fall to the ground, it can only mean one thing- it's apple picking season.

Put your flannel on, throw on your knee high boots and wrap yourself in a scarf because SNL is taking us to Upstate New York where they hysterically mock every single kind of person and thing you'll experience at your local apple orchard.

Video of Apple Picking Ad - SNL