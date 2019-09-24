Holy Cow, Some Americans Believe Chocolate Milk Comes from Brown Cows

You know how when you were a kid you used to believe that the moon was made of cheese, and then later in life you heard that people thought farmers actually milked almonds to make almond milk? Well, that same sort of thinking applies to chocolate milk.

According to a new survey, a surprising amount of people, 7%, think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows, and almost half don't know where it comes from at all.

In their defense, I thought that hamburger, steaks and pot roast came from the spotted cows, the white and black ones; turns out they definitely do not come from Holsteins.

WTVO says we've come a long way from the 90s; back then 20% of Americans didn't even know hamburgers are made of beef.