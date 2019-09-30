Someone is Scaring the 'IT' Out of People in the Lowry Hill Neighborhood

Genius guerilla marketing or harmless prank?

Either way, October is practically here and with the release of Stephen King's IT: Chapter 2 a couple of weeks ago, you're probably going to see a lot more red balloons, paper boats and hoodies laying near or attached to the storm drains in your neighborhood.

Redditor jamesjimmy23 shared a photo of remnants from a killer clown on the loose that were last spotted in the Lowry Hill neighborhood, leaving people complete freaked out and some excited over a "free hoodie."

jamesjimmy23 via Reddit

I'd move.

If you spot any floating red ballons in your neighborhood, approach with caution; take a photo and send it to us!