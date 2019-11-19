South Dakota's New Anti-Meth Campaign is a Little Methed Up

A Minneapolis marketing company has most of the Midwest and pretty much the entire internet scratching their heads (could be meth bugs?) over their new slogan for South Dakota's anti-meth campaign.

According to Kare 11, the slogan, reads, "Meth. We're On It" and it's superimposed over the state outline.

Obviously, the internet is having a field day with it, wondering if it was a humble brag about the rising methaphematime epidemic, or if it meant they were on top of the issue. Surely you know it's to raise awareness about the issue, and it did, with a lot of jokes.

I’m unclear on the motives of South Dakota’s new campaign...

Meth. We’re on it.



I'm sure there wasn't any better idea.

Oh, no. It seems like the rest of South Dakota's anti-drug campaigns are just as bad as the "Meth. We're On It." campaign.

South Dakota: Meth. We're On It.



South Dakota: Meth. We're On It.

Nebraska: Honestly, Its Not For Everyone.

Another Twitter user even said, "If I lived in South Dakota, I'd be on meth too."

But, no matter how much you mock the slogan, the state's governor has a point when she says it's working, because it is; we are all talking about it.

Meth. It's a problem and it needs to be addressed. Combating it needs to be a dinner table conversation. We need everyone on it.



Meth. It's a problem and it needs to be addressed. Combating it needs to be a dinner table conversation. We need everyone on it.

We're starting the conversation - It. Is. Working. #MethWeAreOnIt