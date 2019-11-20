A Speakeasy is Coming to Chanhassen and We Are Stoked

Chanhassen sure has changed a lot since I grew up there.

For the first 10 years of my life, living right down the road from what you'd consider "downtown," all there was was a Chalet Pizza, Pauly's, Chanhassen Bowl with Filly's Night Club and St. Huberts church. Never, did I ever expect that it would be home to a speakeasy.

In a post that's going around on Facebook, Sockdollager Libations and Fare, says they are coming soon to the Tequila Butcher. (another place I've never heard of and definitely need to visit)

Locals and even people from as far as Redwood Falls are excited about something new and exciting coming to "Chanhappenin," with residents saying,

"Wow, just wow!" - Steve

"I cannot wait!"- Elizabeth

"That's a dope spot!" - TJ

"Holy hell this is awesome! I can't wait to check out this place!" - Chris

"Can we go?"- about 50 other people tagging their friends.

Reading the comments, it looks like the Tequila Butcher is in the old Applebee's right off of highway 5 and there will be a secret enterance, you just have to look for the phone booth.

I can't wait for this place to open; and as soon as it does, you will be the first to know.