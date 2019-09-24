Spotted Cows Came to Visit...the Home of Spotted Cow Beer

Are you ready to be amoooosed?

This is going to be the best moos you've herd all day...according to WREX, actual spotted cows were spotted making a visit to the home of Spotted Cow Beer, New Glarus Brewery in New Glarus, Wisconsin.

The brewery posted photos on their Facebook page and it shows police trying to wrangle them up and lead them back to pasture.

Police later confirmed that the cows made it back safely to their family farm.