Local Starbucks' Baristas Might Hate Us For Telling You About this Disney Frapp

Fans of coffee and Disney, Starbuck's is totally making your fall with some really fun lattes and frappuccinos.

Last week we learned about the Cinderella Latte, which is basically a pumpkin spice latte with white chocolate mocha; and now we have this- a Maleficent-inspired frappuccino. There's only one problem, you can't exactly get it locally. According to the Sun, the festive frapp is only being sold at Disney World and Disneyland Starbucks; but, we know what's in it, so if you don't mind being that guy, you can kindly ask your beast...I mean barista to make you one.

The purple and green drink is made by blending blueberry juice, diced dragon fruit, a vanilla bean cream base and green whipped cream. The drink sells for around $7.

Order it if you dare.