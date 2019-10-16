New Study Reveals That Minnesotans Have Horrible Taste in Halloween Candy

Every year at this time I ask myself the same question, "do we really need a study to tell us what the best and worst Halloween candy?" Candy corn worst, Reese's peanut butter cups best. Done and Done.

But 24/7 Wall Street, Wallet Hub, Bid On Equipment and hundreds of other survey sites all think we need to be asking 1,000 strangers what kind of candy they're Googling the most and eating the least...or something like that.

Specifically, according to 24/7 Wall Street, they found that when it comes to Halloween candy, Minnesotans have horrible taste.

With a population of 5,611,179, we consume 486,609 pounds of candy a year with your top three favorites being Skittles, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn.

Really? How? Why? Please eat all that candy for your "first Halloween" and buy the good stuff for the trick-or-treaters.