Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Tacos For The World Series

The Minnesota Twins may not have made it to the World Series, but you do have a reason to watch; two actually- first, the Yankees aren't going to be in it and second, Taco Bell is giving away free tacos.

According to Thrillist, Taco Bell is bringing back “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco." Even if you're not a sports fan, this promo is a really good reason to study up on some of the basics.

Here's how it works: When the first base is stolen during the World Series, everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco. It’s that easy.

What's even easier is downloading the Taco Bell app. You're going to want that, or get registered with them online, because it will be the best way for you to get the actual date that they'll will be giving away those free Doritos Locos tacos; surely they'll be sending you a push notification that will include something for you to scan in the drive thru.