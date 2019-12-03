All Your Christmas Gifts Should be Wrapped in Taco Bell's Taco Scented Wrapping Paper

If you're anything like me, you like to spend countless hours picking out the perfect wrapping paper. It doesn't matter that it's going to be torn to shreds and thrown in the trash, you want everything to look perfect while it's sitting under the tree.

Sure it looks nice, but how does it smell?

If you purchase Taco Bell's wrapping paper, the people on your Christmas list won't be shaking their gift, they'll be sniffing them; and that's because it smells like a Triple Double Crunchwrap.

According to Yahoo Finance, it comes in four "savory" designs: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy tostada, and tortilla and veggies; and rolls are just $4 on Amazon.

Taco Bell lovers and elephant gift givers will want to act fast though because this perfumed paper is only on sale until December 22nd and last year it sold out in 48 hours.