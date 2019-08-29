What the Bell? Taco Bell is Killing Off These 9 Delicious Menu Items

With the Minnesota State Fair coming to an end on Labor Day, our cravings for deep fried foods on a stick and Sweet Martha's Cookies will soon fade away (until next year) and we'll soon go back to eating all of those other foods we crave the other 353 days of the year...like Taco Bell.

Sadly, though, Taco Bell is getting rid of 9 menu items next month. Don't worry, the nacho fries are safe (for now) and so are the Doritos Locos tacos, but the "spin offs," Cool Ranch and Fiery versions are gone.

Thrillist says that in order to streamline their menu, they're also getting rid of the Double Decker Taco, Beefy Mini Quesadilla, Chips and Salsa, Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller, Double Tostada, Power Menu Burrito, and XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.

You have until September 12th before they disappear off the menu for good.