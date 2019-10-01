This is PAW-some; Target is Hosting a Free PAW PATROL Trick-Or-Treating Event this Month

The Paw Patrol is ready for action; and this month, so is Target as they plan to bring a Paw Patrol trick-or-treat experience to stores across the country.

According to Fox 5 the event will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dress up the kiddos, and it doesn't have to be in a Paw Patrol costume, and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the store; and there's another treat - Target will be be showing an exclusive episode of the popular Nickelodeon show for the entire family to enjoy.

To find out if your local Target will be participating in the Paw Patrol event, visit their official website.