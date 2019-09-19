'Friends' Sweats are Here to Make This the Most Cute and Cozy Fall Ever
September 19, 2019
A few weeks ago, when House Beautiful announced that Target was celebrating the 25th annivesary of Friends with a clothing line, I didn't think anything of it. I'd been excited about the sitcom's pjs and draw string pants before; only it was at Walmart and they were all sold out- even online. Could I be any more disappointed?
I was, but not anymore, because the "Pivot" sweatshirts, throwback tees and draw string sweats ARE IN STOCK at local Targets, and they're only available in store.
Happy 25th anniversary F•R•I•E•N•D•S ---- (NOT online yet) #targetdoesitagain #PIVOT
Stay cozy my friends.