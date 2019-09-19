'Friends' Sweats are Here to Make This the Most Cute and Cozy Fall Ever

A few weeks ago, when House Beautiful announced that Target was celebrating the 25th annivesary of Friends with a clothing line, I didn't think anything of it. I'd been excited about the sitcom's pjs and draw string pants before; only it was at Walmart and they were all sold out- even online. Could I be any more disappointed?

I was, but not anymore, because the "Pivot" sweatshirts, throwback tees and draw string sweats ARE IN STOCK at local Targets, and they're only available in store.

Mandy James

Stay cozy my friends.