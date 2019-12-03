The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Making Its Way to Minnesota

It's the most wonderful time of the year; there'll be train whistles blowing and hopefully it's snowing and fills you with cheer; it's the most wonderful time of the year...to take the family to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.

According to the railway's website, the train will be making stops in 46 towns across Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota, with stops in Minnesota stretching from Winona all the way to Theif River Falls.

Dec. 5: Rochester, Owatonna, Waseca, Janesville

Dec. 6: Austin

Dec. 8: La Crescent

Dec. 9: Winona, Wabasha, Hastings

Dec. 10: Cottage Grove, St. Paul (Union Depot)

Dec. 11: Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis

Dec. 12: Loretto, Annandale, Buffalo, Kimball

Dec. 13: Glenwood, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen, Plummer, Thief River Falls

Dec. 14: Elbow Lake

Stops will include performances by Kelly Prescott, Tanika Charles, and Mitchell Tenpenny's girlfriend, Meghan Patrick- who I'm most excited to see because I just met her while I was in Nashville and she's so excited to be a part of this spectacular event.