The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Making Its Way to Minnesota
It's the most wonderful time of the year; there'll be train whistles blowing and hopefully it's snowing and fills you with cheer; it's the most wonderful time of the year...to take the family to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
According to the railway's website, the train will be making stops in 46 towns across Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota, with stops in Minnesota stretching from Winona all the way to Theif River Falls.
Dec. 5: Rochester, Owatonna, Waseca, Janesville
Dec. 6: Austin
Dec. 8: La Crescent
Dec. 9: Winona, Wabasha, Hastings
Dec. 10: Cottage Grove, St. Paul (Union Depot)
Dec. 11: Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis
Dec. 12: Loretto, Annandale, Buffalo, Kimball
Dec. 13: Glenwood, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen, Plummer, Thief River Falls
Dec. 14: Elbow Lake
Stops will include performances by Kelly Prescott, Tanika Charles, and Mitchell Tenpenny's girlfriend, Meghan Patrick- who I'm most excited to see because I just met her while I was in Nashville and she's so excited to be a part of this spectacular event.