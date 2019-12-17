The Most Iconic Christmas Dish in Minnesota Is...Christmas Cookies?

With Christmas a week away, many of us are putting together our menus for that big, festive feast. Traditionally, many Minnesotans will have turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, some freshly baked rolls and some type of jello salad. Or is that just at my house?

We all have our holiday favorites, but in Minnesota, there's one dish that tops them all; according to Delish the most iconic dish in the Bold North is Christmas Cookies.

Delish says, "Minnesota is all about the cookies, though they're less married to sugar ones only and prefer the big picture: gingerbreads, meringues, and more."

Surprisingly, Lefse was the most iconic dish in North Dakota, South Dakota loves their ham, and in Wisconsin, they're loving their cookies too.