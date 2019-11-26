All We Want For Christmas is this 5 Foot Insulated Busch Beer Christmas Stocking
Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a redneck was stirring; not even his spouse.
The stockings were hung by the chimney with beer, because jolly Saint Nick knows that's what brings us much cheer.
Wait, that's not how this poem goes....but in this story it does.
If you're on Santa's "naughty" list this year, instead of coal in your stocking, you're getting five feet of Busch Light.
According to My Recipes, Busch Beer just created a new flannel Christmas stocking that's five feet long and insulated on the inside. They say it can fit 12 cans of beer inside the insulated part . . . and keep them cool for four hours.
Joy to the world, the Busch has come. Get stocked for the holidays with the Busch Cooler Stocking. It’s 5 feet long and keeps 12 cans of Busch ice cold. You’re welcome.-- LINK IN BIO TO PURCHASE!
You can get them online for $20 at Busch's online store.