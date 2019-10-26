Trisha Yearwood is Giving Props to Lizzo For Boosting Her Confidence

Trisha Yearwood just took a DNA test, turns out she's 100% a fan of Lizzo. Who would've thought?

According to Taste of Country, Minnesota's very own Lizzo had something to do with that.

Trisha says at 55 she has never felt more confident; not just about her music, but about her body. Miss Yearwood says, "I don't believe you should ever go and try to hide your body, and I’ve learned that from Lizzo."

She added, "if you are hung up on wishing that you had lost those last twenty pounds, you are missing out. It's just not worth it."

This is something women need to remind themselves of everyday. One thing that Lizzo said in an interview earlier this year was, "If you can love me, then you can love yourself;" and that really stuck with me; which is why when you come to any event that I'm hosting, you will always hear me get on the mic and sing "Truth Hurts."

Even country music fans can love them some hip-hop; especially if it makes them feel empowered and confident.