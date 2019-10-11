Dogs Are About to Get Their Own Uber Service in Minneapolis

Whether you live in the city and don't drive a car, or you need a ride because your car broke down on the way to vet, being able to take your furry friend with you in an Uber is about to get a lot easier.

According to Fast Company, Uber is giving pet owners a chance to travel with their fur babies without worrying that a driver may not allow pets in their cars. Uber Pet will now be an option for those traveling with nonservice animals.

Many drivers in the Twin Cities are already pretty flexible when it comes letting Fido ride shotgun, but in the event that you don't get a pet friendly driver, you should know that Uber Pet will start testing right here in Minneapolis and Saint Paul beginning October 16th.

If you're thinking of trying it out, here's what to look for: Uber Pet will be an option in the same place that UberX, Uber Pool, and other types of rides are listed on the app. It's at the drivers discretion to opt out of Uber Pet program, and if they accept pets, they get a portion of the pet surcharge; which is $3 to $5.