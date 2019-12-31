Wisconsin Man Arrested for Assault After Being Teased for Being a Vikings Fan
Gives a new meaning to the Vikings choking
December 31, 2019
You know how the Minnesota Vikings choke every year in the playoffs? Well, apparently the fans are choking now, too.
Just ask a Wisconsin woman who was choked and strangled by her very own brother after she teased him for being a Vikings fan.
According to WTMJ, 56-year-old Mark Mueller not only choked her, he punched her right in the jaw; leading to his arrest and for disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery.
His poor sister was giving him a place to live at the time of the incident and she claims this isn't the first time they've been involved in a domestic dispute.
Hopefully the won't be watching the Vikings vs Saints game this Sunday together; she might want to get a cast iron skillet ready if they do.