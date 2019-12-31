Wisconsin Man Arrested for Assault After Being Teased for Being a Vikings Fan

You know how the Minnesota Vikings choke every year in the playoffs? Well, apparently the fans are choking now, too.

Just ask a Wisconsin woman who was choked and strangled by her very own brother after she teased him for being a Vikings fan.

According to WTMJ, 56-year-old Mark Mueller not only choked her, he punched her right in the jaw; leading to his arrest and for disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery.

His poor sister was giving him a place to live at the time of the incident and she claims this isn't the first time they've been involved in a domestic dispute.

Hopefully the won't be watching the Vikings vs Saints game this Sunday together; she might want to get a cast iron skillet ready if they do.