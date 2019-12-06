Walmart.com is Selling Kentucky Fried Chicken Fire Logs

Somebody cue up Nat King Cole's "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire" so we can change the words to "Chickens Roasting on an Open Fire" because USA Today just revealed that Walmart is selling the true scent of Christmas in the form of a fire log.

The KFC Fried Chicken Log is back by popular demand and it's only available while supplies last for $18.99.

These are expected to sell out faster than Popeye's popular chicken sandwich did the first time they were released. With that said, I don't want to hear about any member of the WOLFPACK getting into fight over one of these bad boys. Remember, there's always other options available online...or you can just go to KFC and get yourself a bucket of chicken and sit around it for a few minutes and then eat it.