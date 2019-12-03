These West Saint Paul Police Officers Will Make You Want to Break the Law

If you have a man in your life that participated in "Movember" there's a good chance that one of two things are going through your mind- you either hope he keeps the beard or you really can't wait for it to go.

Now that we're a few days into December, it might be gone already, but before these West Saint Paul police officers prune their pretty faces, they decided to hold a "Who Wore it Best" beard and 'stache contest; and while the votes are coming in (overwhelmingly for the K9), so are the comments about how attractive the guys are.

Some are even offering up their address in hopes that they'll get arrested, with one woman saying, "They all look awesome and shouldn't have to shave. But any can arrest me. I live at..."

We love seeing our local police departments raising awareness for a good cause and having some fun while they do it.