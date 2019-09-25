White Castle Beer Could Soon Be a Thing and We're Ready for a Crave Case

The fast food chain that's famous for what you crave after a night of drinking beer is officially working on...its own beer.

According to Whiskey Riff, White Castle is planning on bringing beer to 400 restaurants in 13 states. As of right now, the plan is to roll out a kolsch from Weyerbacher Brewing Company that goes perfectly with their sliders.

Chief operating officer Josh Lampe told Brewbound, "We’ve got a lot of good stuff on the horizon. We did a pilot brew for them, a kölsch that they loved, so that’s gonna be the first beer. It goes well with burgers."

Is there any beer that doesn't go perfectly with White Castle's burgers? Well, I guess that depends on who you ask and when you're asking. If you're asking the morning after, the answer might be "no beer" goes with a Crave Case.

There's no word on which locations will be included but the rollout won't be until 2020.

Side note: Remember when the "official White Castle beer" was anything that sold for less than $3 per 12 pack?