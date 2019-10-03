Why You Shouldn't Bet on the Twins to Win the World Series

You know how the Twins are heading to the playoffs this Friday? I hate to burst your bubble, but even if they make it to the World Series, they aren’t going to win.

That’s according to a mattress salesman in Mississippi named Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, who is so confident that the Astros are going to win that he bet $3.5 million on them winning. He stands to net about $7.7 million if they do.

Mattress Mack has even tied his bet into a promotion for his business. If anyone spends $3,000 or more on a purchase at his stores, he will refund the full amount if the Astros win; and the people of Houston strongly have his back, and for good reason.

Comments on social media started to poor in, showing their love and support for a businessman who has given so much back to his community, including opening his store to flood victims and so much more.

If you plan on placing any bets on the Twins, maybe make it a friendly one between friends. Oh, who am I kidding, this is our Minnesota Twins' year.

Go Twins.

