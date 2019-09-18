102.9 the Wolf is "Shred-In to Get In" For a Chance to Meet Luke Combs

How would you like to go backstage and meet Luke Combs?

Stop by 102.9 the Wolf's pre-party at Tom Reid's between 5 and 7 with a photo of someone that broke your heart, or be prepared to write them a note, and then take a photo of you putting it into our "Clawmaster 3000;" share it on social media with the hashtag #thewolfneverbrokemyheart and register to win your meet and greets.

One of our brand ambassadors will draw a name at random and you must be present to win so our team can give you everything you need to get backstage. Note: you must already have tickets to get into the show; meet and greet passes do not come with additional tickets.

See you Saturday, September 28th at Tom Reid's.