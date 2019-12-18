Wisconsin Bar Debuts a 'Claw for Claw' Game and We Want One

Remember when you were a kid and you used to beg your parents for a dollar so you could play the claw game at the bowling alley (or in the lobby of Perkins)? Or was it more like five dollars?

It didn't matter because you were playing that game until the claw came down and finally grabbed that plush toy you'd been eyeing since you got there. Those were the good ol' days.

But now, you're all grown up; which means it's time for you to spend your own money on the Claw game, and I'm not talking about on stuffed animals and cush balls.

According to Fox 6, Jack's American Pub in Milwaukee just debuted their 'Claw for Claw' game and it only costs $1.

They're not the only bar in Milwaukee with a White Claw machine, the Brat House has one too.

C'mon Minnesota bars, we want a new toy!