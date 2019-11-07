Study Says Parents Burn a Whopping 50,884 Calories a Month Looking After Kids

With the holiday season here, we all know how hard it is to hit the gym and manage our waistlines. You think to yourself, come the new year, I'll hit the reset button and finally join that gym.

Here's a protip: don't bother; especially if you have children.

Parenting website, Moms.com, says that even if you already have a gym membership, you can go ahead and skip a few days because every single month, you burn a staggering 50,884 calories; which is the equivalent of doing 43,000 burprees. Have you ever done a burpee? They suck.

Think about that for a second. You are basically doing nothing but burpees all.day.long.

That comes out to an average of 1,478 calories a day of kid related activities and chores like laundry and mopping- which suprisingly burns the most amount of calories at 405. Seriously? That's what I burn during a one hour long, high intensity workout. I'd rather be mopping.

I'm guessing you would be too; so if you're reading this and you're wondering if you should go to the gym or not, just skip it because you've already done enough work for one day, mom. Keep up the good job.