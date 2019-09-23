You Can Dress Up as White Claw for Halloween
Just when you think we've seen it all
September 23, 2019
First it was the most popular drink of the summer; now it's about to become the most popular costume of the fall.
Yep, you can dress up as White Claw for Halloween.
According to Popsugar, keeping it low cal will finally pay off when you show off that fall bod' in a supersoft and stretchy dress that comes in four flavors- Black Cherry, Mango, Natural Lime and Ruby Grapefruit.
You'll want to try and put in your order soon, or when you can, because the $45 dress is currently only available on Etsy and due to the popularity, orders have been put on hold.
Bring a little bit of Summer into Halloween. https://t.co/DXZo40Lfba— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) September 22, 2019