First it was the most popular drink of the summer; now it's about to become the most popular costume of the fall.

Yep, you can dress up as White Claw for Halloween.

According to Popsugar, keeping it low cal will finally pay off when you show off that fall bod' in a supersoft and stretchy dress that comes in four flavors- Black Cherry, Mango, Natural Lime and Ruby Grapefruit.

You'll want to try and put in your order soon, or when you can, because the $45 dress is currently only available on Etsy and due to the popularity, orders have been put on hold.