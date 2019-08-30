You'll Be Able to See the Northern Lights This Saturday Night

If you've ever wanted to see the Northern Lights without having to travel all the way up North, this weekend will be your chance.

According to WTVO, if we have clear skies late Saturday night, early Sunday morning, the "all-natural light show", known as the aurora borealis, will be visible in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

Looking at the forecast for the next few nights, the weather should cooperate, so maybe consider setting up a late hot tub date with your sweetie, gather a group around the bonfire, or make this the highlight of your Labor Day weekend camp out.