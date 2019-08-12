McDonald's Has Secretly Been Testing a Snickerdoodle McFlurry

You know how when you go to McDonald's and the soft serve ice cream machine always seems to be down? Well, you better hope your local Mickie D's machine is working if and when they start serving the Snickerdoodle McFlurry.

According to Chew Boom McDonald's has been secretly testing a Snickerdoodle McFlurry at select locations for just $2.69 and it sounds like a batch made in heaven.

Check out the review: