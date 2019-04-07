ACM Awards: Country's Biggest Stars Reveal Who Will Win Entertainer Of The Year

It's been the buzz all weekend, as the biggest names in Country music have been debating who will win Entertainer Of The Year at the 2019 ACM Awards.

In the exclusive video above, Jake Owen, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, and a few of our favorite Country artists reveal who they think will walk away with the night's top prize.

"I'm not the guy to ask" laughed Keith Urban, one of the five men nominated this year. Keith has had a lot of momentum, climbing back to the top of the mountain at the CMA Awards and winning for the first time in over a decade. "Huge to be nominated so, very very grateful" he smiled.

There's a lot of support for Urban amongst his peers, but can he stop the streak of Jason Aldean? The Rearview Town singer has won for the past three years, and is getting an Artist Of The Decade award on Sunday night. "Jason obviously has won so many times and is an incredible artist" explained Chris Young. "I've been on tour with him so I'm a little biased and leaning that direction."

"It's really hard to choose because every one of those guys is great" said Jake Owen. "They all are responsible for drawing a lot of Country music fans out every year."

"I'm winning Entertainer Of The Year" said Luke Bryan with confidence, immediately adding, "but probably not."

Watch above to see who your favorite artist picked and find out for sure when the 2019 ACM Awards happen live from Las Vegas on Sunday April 7th on CBS.

Don’t forget to check out our ACM Red Carpet Countdown hosted by Jake Owen on this station one hour prior to Sunday’s awards.