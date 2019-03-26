ACM Awards: Vote for Male Artist Of The Year

Let's get right to the business. The 2019 ACM Awards are fast approaching, and they're already handing out awards. This week Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and LANCO already picked up Best New Artist awards, and while we are excited for each of them, it did nothing but turn up the intensity for the remaining categories this year.

One of the biggest battles of the night is for Male Artist Of The Year. Either Chris Stapleton or Thomas Rhett has won for the last three years and we can't wait to see what happens next. Will one of those artists put another trophy on their shelf, or will Dierks Bentley or Luke Combs claim their first win in the category. Maybe the winning streak for Keith Urban will continue for his first Male Artist Of The Year win since 2005?

We're too nervous to pick a favorite, so we'll leave it up you. Vote below for which artist you think will win at the 2019 ACM Awards. But first, a reminder from each of our nominees.

Dierks Bentley

Bentley has had a mountian of a year. The singer released his ninth studio album with a handful of number one singles and an epic collaboration with Brothers Osborne. He has extended his Burning Man Tour and shows no signs of slowing down, standing taller than he ever has before.

Luke Combs

Combs continues to win New Artist awards and rack up records for his first few singles. The guy can't quit being number one. The North Carolina singer is growing his young career at an amazing pace, plus he got engaged along the way.

Thomas Rhett

Still supporting the strength of Life Changes, Rhett is ready for the next chapter. The singer came storming back with a spot on Saturday Night Live and two new songs last month, an early look at what's to come for the artist.

Chris Stapleton

The defending Male Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year winner, Stapleton is just as dominant with Volume 2. Can Chris make it 3 out of 4 in the category?

Keith Urban

Keith Urban seems reborn lately, back on top with his winning ways. Still supporting his 10th studio album, the ageless Urban recently wrapped his Graffiti U World Tour and feels like he has the momentum.

Now the choice is yours. Vote for who you think will win Male Artist Of The Year at the 2019 ACM Awards.

Watch Reba McEntire host as Country music's biggest stars take the stage, live from The MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday April 7th on CBS.