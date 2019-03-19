ACM Awards: Vote for Single Of The Year

There were so many songs that stuck with us over the past year. From the songs that helped us through something to the ones that got us out and doing something. For all the driving to dancing to drowning it out, the meaning is inside the music.

On April 7th, we'll celebrate some of the best when the 2019 ACM Awards hand out honors for Single Of The Year.

Will it be heartbreak, hope, or honkytonk? We're too close to each of these five fantastic tunes to say which was the best performance, so we're going to need your help. Cast your vote below for which song you think should win Single Of The Year at the 2019 ACM Awards, but first a refresher on the nominees.

Jake Owen - "Down to the Honky Tonk"

A stomping, beer-soaked song that winks all the way across the stage. Jake Owen knows there's a lot more to life than fame and fortune, and that being a big name at your local bar sometimes is the perfect level of celebrity.

Kane Brown - "Heaven"

A soulful slow jam from the rising Country star, who puts things into perspective with a romantic realization that sometimes life can be better than anything promised.

Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line - "Meant To Be"

One of the most successful collaborations of all time, Florida Georgia Line mix their infectious flavor with the soaring and sultry voice of Rexha for a classic combination.

Luke Bryan - "Most People Are Good"

Leave it to Luke to find the bright side. With this uplifting laundry list of wisdom, Bryan finds the positive parts of life and shines a light.

Dan + Shay - "Tequila"

Painting a picture of those feelings you can't quite shake, Dan + Shay continue to reach sky high with a perfect anthem for old memories.

Now the choice is yours. Tell us who you think should win the 2019 ACM Award for Single Of The Year. Make sure to vote, and to watch as Reba McEntire returns to host the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7 in Las Vegas on CBS.