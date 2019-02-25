The Best Reactions to Kacey Musgraves' Epic Oscars Dress

Kacey Musgraves continued serving award show looks at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, this time as a pink princess.

The Album Of The Year winner walked the red carpet and appeared on stage in a light pink Giambattista Valli gown, and caused a tweetstorm of opinions over the cotton candy, high collar ensemble.

I love Kacey Musgraves but she looks like a loofah #oscars pic.twitter.com/9HYO5iQl2C — ---------- -- (@ImekaSF) February 25, 2019

Earlier this month, Musgraves took home the award for Album Of The Year at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. She is also nominated for Album Of The Year at the upcoming 54th Academy of Country Music Awards. If she wins, she will be the first to win the GRAMMY, the CMA Award, and the ACM Award for Album Of The Year since Taylor Swift achieved the same for her 2008 album Fearless.

After the show, Kacey did make a costume change for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, opting for a twinkling copper gown.

For more from the 2019 Oscars, you can find the full list of winners here.