Casino Tips From Country Music's Biggest Stars Before the 2019 ACM Awards Invade Las Vegas

As is the case in all of Las Vegas, you have to walk through a casino before you can get to the 2019 ACM Awards. Country music's biggest party is back in Sin City this weekend, and there is winning to be done on and off stage.

We gathered up Country music's biggest stars for some exclusive casino tips, and some true stories from the tables in the video above.

Some are lucky like Brantley Gilbert, who tells us he "won a bunch of money on roulette one time on accident."

"I think it was like 21 thousand" he explained. "I was just betting red and black."

Others are just a bunch of bad ideas. "It usually just depends on how drunk I am at the table, on whether or not I decide on betting all in or not" offers up Jake Owen. "I would recommend not gambling when you're under the influence."

That's some solid wisdom from the "Down To The Honkytonk" singer, but that best advice to keep your pockets full might belong to Dierks Bentley. "My favorite game at the casino is to watch Luke Bryan lose money" says Dierks. "It's a really fun game, because you actually don't lose any money, but you watch someone else lose and it makes your feel good."

"Thank you Dierks" responded Luke when we told him about Bentley's idea. "You a**hole."

Everyone has their own way of doing things on the casino floor, but watch where your advice comes from. "Jason Aldean gave me some tips" says Russell Dickerson. "But he's rich."

"For me I'm like, uh, still waiting on my music industry paychecks."

Watch the entire video above to find out who bets on Red 7 and who is just here because they love the smell.

The 2019 ACM Awards are live from Las Vegas, hosted by Reba McEntire on Sunday April 7th on CBS.