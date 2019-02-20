Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, and Kacey Musgraves Lead Nominations for the 2019 ACM Awards

The nominations for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards have been announced, with Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton leading all artists with 6 nominations each. The storyline of the night though might belong to Kacey Musgraves.

The Album Of The Year winner at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards is nominated for 5 awards, and might be able to accomplish something that hasn't happened in almost a decade. If her album Golden Hour is able to score a win for ACM Album Of The Year, she would be the first to win the ACM, the CMA, and the GRAMMY for that cateogry since Taylor Swift did so for her 2008 album Fearless.

The Entertainer Of The Year category once again is a face-off between Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban. Aldean has won the award for the past three years.

Reba McEntire will return as host when the ACM Awards happen on April 7 in Las Vegas on CBS.

Here is the list of nominees.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Down to the Honky Tonk" – Jake Owen

"Heaven" – Kane Brown

"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

"Most People Are Good" – Luke Bryan

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Break Up In The End" – Cole Swindell

"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton

"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

"Space Cowboy" – Kacey Musgraves

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

"Yours" – Russell Dickerson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Babe" – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

"Burn Out" – Midland

"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

"Drunk Girl" – Chris Janson

"Shoot Me Straight" – Brothers Osborne

"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Burning Man"– Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

"Everything’s Gonna Be Alright" – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

"Keeping Score" – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

