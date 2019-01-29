GRAMMY Awards: 5 Unforgettable Moments

You never know what will happen on music's biggest night.

With the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards fast approaching, we took a break from arguing over who should win Album Of The Year, to talk about some of our favorite moments in GRAMMY history. From big winners to perfect performances, unbelievable collaborations to outstanding outfits, these are just 5 of our favorite unforgettable GRAMMY moments.

2007: Carrie Underwood Wins Best New Artist

From American Idol to the GRAMMY Awards in less than two years. With all the amazing things Underwood has accomplished, it's easy to forget how quick her star started to rise. The Best New Artist award help solidify that star forever.

1990: Willie Nelson Gets GRAMMY Legend Award

Willie has had a storied history with music's biggest night, so much so that they gave him a legend award half-way through. Nelson has been nominated over 50 times, including twice this year.

1997: LeAnn Rimes Wins Best New Artist At Age 14

Leah, Sarah, and Hanna Peasall are the youngest people to ever win a GRAMMY Award. They did so as a part of the O Brother Where Art Thou? soundtrack. They are the only ones to best LeAnn Rimes, who scored an amazing victory for Best New Artist in 1997 at the age of 14. She is the youngest individual winner ever, and the fist Country artist ever to win Best New Artist.

2007: Dixie Chicks 'Taking The Long Way' To Big Wins At the GRAMMYs

After a tumultuous time of tension and politics that went beyond war and the White House, the Dixie Chicks emerged and were celebrated with an Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year win.

#TBT to 2007 #GRAMMYs @RecordingAcad where Not Ready to Make Nice won Record of the Year, Song of the Year & Best Country Group Performance pic.twitter.com/D8q2h6nZdJ — Dixie Chicks (@dixiechicks) February 9, 2017

1991: Garth Brooks Performs “Friends In Low Places”

There he was, showing up in boots to literally ruin their black tie affair. Garth Brooks on the GRAMMYs was the announcement of a new era in Country music, one that Brooks ushered in with style. Complete with dancers and a barroom backdrop, Garth showed he was a star and made the most of his GRAMMY moment.

Get ready for more can't miss moments when the 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.