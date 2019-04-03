Jake Owen Shows off His Rapping Skills, Teases Lil Nas X Collaboration

Jake Owen is bringing some Hip Hop into the Honky Tonk.

The Greetings From…Jake singer showed he has bars beyond bars during an interview this week, effortlessly dropping some lines from Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa" and "Juicy" in the video above. "Honestly it brings me joy to do things that are different" Owen explained before ripping through a few rhymes. "I can remember every word to like, every rap song known to man" he continues. "But I lost my debit card last night."

"I can't remember where I put my car keys, but I can remember every word to Notorious B.I.G."

Jake just released his sixth studio album, but already has a new collaboration brewing with cross-genre star Lil Nas X, who has become a viral sensation thanks to his hit "Old Town Road."

"I actually just finished putting a verse on this new Lil Nas X song "Old Town Road" Owen revealed elsewhere in the interview. The co-sign from Owen could be just what's needed for the song that was surrounded in controversy last week after being removed from the Country chart.

As we await the "Old Town Road" remix and more of Jake's flow, check out "Down To The Honkytonk", which is nominated for Single Of The Year at the 2019 ACM Awards.