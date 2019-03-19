Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, And More Added To Perform At The 2019 ACM Awards

The list is getting longer of Country stars set to perform at the 2019 ACM Awards.

Tuesday the Academy of Country Music announced another waves of performances including Kelly Clarkson, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, and Florida Georgia Line. Recently announced Country Music Hall of Fame members Brooks & Dunn will also take the stage, as will Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, and Brandi Carlile.

The 54th ACM Awards will happen live from Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7th, as the biggest names in Country music vie for the night's top prizes. Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton lead all artists with 6 nominations each, and Kacey Musgraves will look for another Album Of The Year win after victories at the GRAMMY Awards and CMAs.

Previously announced performers at the 2019 ACM Awards include Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and George Strait. Jason Alden will perform and also receive the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.

Reba McEntire returns as host when the 2019 ACM Awards happen on April 7 in Las Vegas on CBS.