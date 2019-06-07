Luke Combs Unleashes 5 New Songs on 'The Prequel' EP

From upbeat, ice cold heartbreak relief to a piece of emotional storytelling, Luke Combs continues his streak of excellence on The Prequel.

Led by the "stomping and searing" single, "Beer Never Broke My Heart", Combs breaks off 5 new songs to add to his record run on the Country charts. Inside is a nostalgic tour of hanging memories on "Refrigerator Door", and the wholehearted tale of "Even Though I'm Leaving." On The Prequel, Luke also finds room for a 90s jukebox bar romp for "Lovin' On You" and the dynamic and romantic, "Moon Over Mexico." It's a 5 song flex that furthers Combs climb to the top of Country music.

Combs was recently named New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. His Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour is mostly sold out, and continuing through the year.

On Wednesday, Combs delivered a scorching version of "Beer Never Broke My Heart" on the CMT Music Awards. You can watch the performance below.

The Prequel is now available everywhere.