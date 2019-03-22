Michelob Ultra is Releasing a Fruit Infused Beer to Make All Your Summer Drinking Dreams Come True
Low in carbs, high in fruity flavor.
Hey fit chicks and my fellow calorie counting cuties (and guys too, because I don't discriminate and neither does beer), if you're looking for a new adult beverage for summer patio parties, hopping happy hours, long days on the boat and cool nights around the bonfire, then I think I have found us a winner- Michelob Ultra Infusions.
Our favorite twist to #NationalLemonadeDay… drop the --, pick up the lime. Have you tried Michelob ULTRA Lime Cactus? #WhenLifeGivesYouLimes
According to Delish and a Michelob Ultra spokesperson, the beer will be infused with real exotic fruits, starting with Lime & Prickly Pear Cactus; with talk of a Pomegranate & Agave beer to be released at a later date.
The already low carb beer will weigh in at 95 calories and 5.5 carbs and it's expected to hit store shelves next month.