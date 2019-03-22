Michelob Ultra is Releasing a Fruit Infused Beer to Make All Your Summer Drinking Dreams Come True

Hey fit chicks and my fellow calorie counting cuties (and guys too, because I don't discriminate and neither does beer), if you're looking for a new adult beverage for summer patio parties, hopping happy hours, long days on the boat and cool nights around the bonfire, then I think I have found us a winner- Michelob Ultra Infusions.

According to Delish and a Michelob Ultra spokesperson, the beer will be infused with real exotic fruits, starting with Lime & Prickly Pear Cactus; with talk of a Pomegranate & Agave beer to be released at a later date.

The already low carb beer will weigh in at 95 calories and 5.5 carbs and it's expected to hit store shelves next month.